Thursday June 22, 2023 – The Assemblies of God Church, has expelled a 60-year-old pastor, Rev. Chukwuemeka Orji, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old female domestic worker.

The suspect (PICTURED) was arraigned at a Magistrate Court on Tuesday and remanded with a bail condition to the State Correctional Centre pending the determination of his cases.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Chinaka Maureen, who confirmed Orji’s arrest, said an investigation into the case was ongoing.

The District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Dr. Don Njoku, said Orji had been sanctioned and expelled from the ministry.

“Assemblies of God Church is a holiness organisation; we don’t support promiscuity of any kind. What our pastor did is what we preach against. Consequently, even if the announcement is not made official yet, he knows he has been sanctioned,” Rev. Njoku said.

“He knows that in our constitution, anybody that does such a thing is expelled from the church and we will be going to his church on Sunday to tell the members to put an official approach to it and to tell them to cheer up and continue in the race because when a soldier is hit by a bullet, it does not make other soldiers to shrink, they continue but all they will need to do is to guard themselves more, knowing that in battle, people fall and people die.

“So, obviously Rev. Chukwuemeka Orji is suspended and disfellowshipped from the ministry. Even if the government doesn’t do anything to him, this is what we do when our member does a thing such as that because what he did is what we prohibit, what the Bible prohibits and what we speak and stand against.”

As earlier reported, Orji, who took the victim from her family members with a promise to sponsor her education, had allegedly been having carnal knowledge of the minor since she was 12 years old.

In a bid to silence the victim, the cleric allegedly threatened to stop sponsoring her education and send her back to her family members if she informed anyone about the illicit acts.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the pastor, the minor said when she started living with Orji, he regularly made sexual advances to her which she refused.

She, however, noted that things took another turn when the pastor allegedly forcefully had carnal knowledge of her sometime in 2022, adding that afterwards, it became a regular act

Orji reportedly ran out of luck on Thursday, June 15, 2023, when he allegedly attempted to have his way around the minor but discovered that she was on her period. He was said to have allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

“Unsatisfied by her performance, he sent her to cut grass at a farm within the church premises as a punishment for being on her period before she was allowed to go to school,”

“The victim who could no longer bear the action of the pastor reported him to her class teacher when she got to school. The teacher notified the proprietor of the school and the proprietor alerted the Executive Director of Vivacious Development Initiative, Lady Nwosu, who informed a colleague, Chuka Okoye, after which the police were contacted and the pastor was arrested.”