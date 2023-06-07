Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Comedian Chris Rock called in the cops after spotting a man with a camera at his fire escape from the window.

Security officials told TMZ that Chris called 911 on Sunday night, June 4, from his NYC home in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. He reportedly said the man was lurking at the fire escape. He reported that the man appeared to have a camera, and that he seemed to be attempting to either film or snap photos.

When NYPD officials arrived the scene, the suspect was nowhere to be found as he reportedly fled after Chris spotted him.

Eyewitnesses said he jumped down and hopped into a white Mercedes, making a clean getaway. Cops took a report and the case is under investigation.