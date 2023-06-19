Monday June 19, 2023 – A Chinese woman has cried out for justice after she was allegedly raped by her butler while holidaying at Ritz Carton Hotel in Maldives some days ago.

The lady with the handle @YolyYitong said she arrived the hotel on June 6 and was allocated a butler by name Usham who allegedly took advantage of the fact that she was alone to sexually assault her.

She said after the crime was committed, she reported the case to the hotel management, however they allegedly refused to do anything about it.

According to her, the hotel management said it was a case between the police and Usham and has nothing to do with the hotel.

She then took to Twitter to demand justice.

See her tweets below