Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech is reportedly set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr pending the completion of his medical at the club.

Ziyech is one of the latest big names to move to Saudi as Chelsea’s new boss Mauricio Pochettino plots an overhaul of his bloated squad this summer.

Negotiations between the Blues and their Middle Eastern counterparts have been successful and the player has agreed personal terms ahead of his move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan star is said to have signed a three-year contract that will keep him at the Saudi Pro League side until 2026.

Ziyech is the latest Premier League star to join Al-Nassr after Cristiano Ronaldo became the first superstar of the Saudi top-flight having signed in December after having his contract terminated at Manchester United.

A recent influx of European talents to the oil-rich nation has also seen former Real Madrid star and current Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema move in the same direction as well.

Ziyech is the third Chelsea player to arrive in Saudi Arabia this summer after N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly also left Stamford Bridge for teams in the Kingdom.

The 30-year-old made 107 appearances, scoring 14 goals in all competitions and winning the Champions League under previous boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is likely to be another addition and is on the verge of joining Al Ahli.