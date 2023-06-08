Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly close to agreeing terms to join Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Ittihad.

A delegation from the Middle East club was in London on Tuesday evening, June 6, to go over the terms of the deal worth around £86million a year.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent at the end of this month and has been offered a contract until 2025. The deal is worth £172MILLION.

Kante had been in talks over a new deal with Chelsea but negotiations stalled after March.

Chelsea wants a younger squad and are in discussions with Brighton regarding a move for £80m-rated Moises Caicedo.

Mail Sport previously reported that talks between Al-Ittihad and Kante’s camp started several days ago and the aim is for an agreement to be reached as soon as possible.

Kante first joined the Blues in 2016, winning back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs Chelsea and Leicester City.