Monday June 19, 2023 – Chelsea star, Kai Havertz has reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal ahead of a potential move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has long been an admirer of the Arsenal forward, and a deal has been agreed between the player and the Gunners, according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano.

While a fee between the two clubs is yet to be agreed Arsenal are said to be confident of getting the deal over the line following the international break.

The Gunners reportedly opened talks earlier this week with a £60million valuation of the 24-year-old and offered a wage packet said to be in the region of £200,000-per-week.

Chelsea, however, are believed to be playing hardball over their valuation of the forward and want a minimum of £70million for Havertz, whose current deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in 2025.

Havertz joined Chelsea in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen, signing a five-year deal with the West London club beating competition from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid for the prospect’s signature.