Monday June 26, 2023 – Chelsea is reportedly set to rival Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old has been attracting attention from clubs around Europe after his exceptional performances in Serie A this season, scoring 26 times in 32 league appearances to help Napoli win the Italian first division for the first time in 33 years.

Mail Sport revealed that PSG are also preparing a similar offer for the star striker, and Chelsea are also now set to enter the race.

Sky Sports Journalist Massimo Marianella has revealed Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be picking up the phone to speak to Napoli about him.

‘In the last few hours in England they say that even Chelsea are about to make a phone call to Napoli for Osimhen, he told Sky Sports Italia, per Tuttonapoli.

‘It seems that one door is closed, which is that of Real Madrid, the two most open to catch a striker remain Manchester United and PSG. At that point, a place would also open up at Tottenham.’

Napoli had previously tried to tie him down by offering an extension to his contract, which is set to expire in 2025. The deal included a massive pay rise on his £3.9million-a-year deal, but it seems they are prepared to losing their main man after slapping a whopping £150m price tag on him.