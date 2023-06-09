Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

The Croatia international is out of contract next year and Chelsea are keen to offload players who have 12 months remaining on their deal instead of seeing them leave on a free transfer next summer.

Sports Mail revealed Man City were given permission by Chelsea to hold talks with Kovacic over a move.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have now agreed a contract with the Chelsea midfielder.

The clubs are expected to agree a fee after the Champions League final.

Kovacic confirmed on Thursday he is ready to ‘change environment’ and leave Chelsea this summer after enduring a ‘really bad season’ at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Croatia’s Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands next week, the 29-year-old midfielder admitted he is very likely to leave the west London club this summer, with only one year left on his current Blues deal.

Kovacic also heaped praise on Manchester City, labelling Pep Guardiola’s Treble-chasers a ‘top team’, amid talk of a potential move to the Etihad.

City will be in the market for a new midfielder if they are unable to extend Ilkay Gundogan’s deal, with their out-of-contract captain attracting interest from Barcelona, Arsenal, and a handful of Saudi Arabian outfits.

Kovacic is expected to join the Premier League and FA Cup champions next season, having impressed Guardiola during his time at Real Madrid and Chelsea.

‘I have one year left on my contract with Chelsea. It’s been a really bad season,’ the midfielder admitted.

‘Everything indicates that after five years I will change the environment, but we will see what happens.’