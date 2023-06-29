Thursday June 29, 2023 – A US-based entrepreneur, Anita Brown, is claiming she is expecting a child with singer, Davido.

The lady, who is not holding down her claims, alleged that she met David in Dubai in 2017 and that it was not a one-night stand thing between them.

To back her claims, Anita shared several receipts and a video of herself conducting a pregnancy test on social media.

Checking out banging photos of Anita Brown below.