Thursday June 29, 2023 – A US-based entrepreneur, Anita Brown, is claiming she is expecting a child with singer, Davido.
The lady, who is not holding down her claims, alleged that she met David in Dubai in 2017 and that it was not a one-night stand thing between them.
To back her claims, Anita shared several receipts and a video of herself conducting a pregnancy test on social media.
Checking out banging photos of Anita Brown below.
