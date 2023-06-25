Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s wife, Mary Wanyonyi, has come clean over her controversial nomination as the chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation 9CRA) by President William Ruto.

While appearing before the National Assembly Finance Committee, Mary stated that she was nominated owing to her qualifications and competence and not because of her husband and what he did for Ruto in the last General Election.

According to her, the appointment was based on merit and not a reward to Chebukati for declaring Ruto the winner of the 2022 presidential contest.

She cited spearheading the implementation of Ardhi Sasa at the Ministry of Lands as one of the major achievements to convince MPs to approve her nomination.

“At the State Department of Lands, we have managed to generate revenue beyond our targets multiple folds since we decided to automate revenue collection.”

“I would not apply for such a position if I knew I was not prepared for it,” she stated.

If approved, the nominee expressed that she would advocate for the automation of revenue collection in her role as CRA chair.

She also opined that state departments and county governments needed to maximise efficient budgeting to deal with pending bills running into billions of shillings.

“We need to develop a legal framework for revenue collection and develop capacity among officers to collect optimal revenue.”

“If I am offered a chance to serve in this position, I will focus on developing the capacity for County Governments to accelerate their own revenue generation,” she added.

The Finance Committee led by Molo MP Kuria Kimani is expected to deliberate on the suitability of Mary Wanyonyi over the weekend before tabling a comprehensive report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.