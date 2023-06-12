Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 12, 2023 – Thousands of Nyamira County residents took to the streets, opposing President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023, terming it punitive and oppressive.

The demonstrators led by Nyamira County Senator, Okong’o Omgeni, lamented the increased cost of living and said if the Finance Bill is adopted it will make the situation worse.

Okong’o also affirmed that he will vote against the Bill and urged MPs and Senators to hear Kenyans’ voices and oppose the draconian bill.

“On behalf of the people I represent, I will vote a big no against the bill. They have asked me to do so,” Omogeni said.

The Azimio La Umoja movement has also asked its members to shoot down the bill in the National Assembly.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Friday warned the government that he will call the mother of all demonstrations if Ruto and his men pass the Finance Bill 2023.

Raila said excessive taxation is stifling growth and should stop adding more burden to Kenyans.

“It is urgent that we bring Ruto back to Earth because he lives on another planet,” Raila said.

