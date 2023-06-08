Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reportedly called it quits for a second time.

The Canadian singer, 24, and the Havana hitmaker, 25, had gotten back together just six weeks ago, but have already broken up and this time it’s final, according to The Sun.

‘Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,’ a source told the publication of the pair, who were last seen getting cozy at a Taylor Swift concert on May 26.

‘But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now,’ the insider added. ‘They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.’

The source concluded: ‘In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.’

The on-again couple originally went public over the summer of 2019 and stayed together through the COVID-19 lockdowns only to split near the end of 2021, after two years of dating.

When their union ended back in 2021, the pair released a statement to confirm their breakup.

However, the source told the publication that because the rekindled romance was so short-lived they hope to move on without addressing it.

In late April, a source exclusively told DailyMail.com that Shawn and Camila had been secretly dating for weeks and were ‘seeing where things go.’

The insider added: ‘Having played the field for two years now, they both know now how special what they had was. Not to mention that their sexual chemistry is off the hook. Camila turns Shawn on like no other woman. She always has.’

Shawn and Camila announced their first split in November 2021 but assured fans in an Instagram statement that they were still ‘best friends.’

At the time, Shawn shared the breakup news to his Instagram, writing, ‘Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.’

‘We started our relationship as best friends and will ­continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your ­support from the beginning and moving forward.’

The message was signed ‘Camila and Shawn’. Cabello also shared the statement to her respective Instagram account.