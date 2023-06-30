Friday, June 30, 2023 – The Central Bank of Kenya projected an inflation rate drop by the end of August or September 2023, offering the Kenya Kwanza a boost in its efforts to reduce the high cost of living.

In a statement, CBK Governor Kamau Thugge projected inflation to drop after a slight increase in July.

He attributed the rise in prices of essential commodities to the implementation of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel products in the Finance Act 2023.

However, he noted that some measures would cushion Kenyans from soaring food prices.

Some of the measures included lowering the Import Declaration Fee (IDF) and the Railway Development Levy (RDL).

“On the VAT issue, there are also offsetting factors such as the import declaration fee, which has been reduced from 3.5 to 2.5 per cent. The Railway Development Levy (RDL) is from two to 1.5 per cent.”

“This will mitigate any factors that may arise from VAT on fuel,” he explained.

To further promote economic stability, the government would also alleviate pressure on the price of essential goods by ensuring that the inflation rate is maintained at 7.5 per cent.

“We do expect some increase in July 2027, but given the actions that we are now taking we expect that by August or September, the overall inflation will drop to 7.5 – firmly within our target of 2.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent,” Thugge expressed.

Experts projected the fuel price to increase by Ksh12 per litre in the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review scheduled for July 14 in line with the 16 per cent VAT adoption.

Based on EPRA’s prices released on June 14, super petrol may increase to an average of Ksh194 from the current Ksh182.04.

Diesel, on the other hand, may rise to Ksh177.94 from Ksh167.28.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.