Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge has said the Finance Bill 2023 will not impact the Kenyan shilling against the dollar.

Speaking during the bi-monthly monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, Thugge said the bill signed into law by President William Ruto on Monday, will have minimal impact on Kenyans due to the countermeasure that has been put in place; the reduction of the railway levy and import declaration levy.

The CBK governor said the reduction of the two taxes, which collectively is less than 3 percent, will offset the new taxes passed on housing which is 1.5 percent of gross pay, VAT on fuel which has increased by 100 percent from 8 to16 percent and an increase in NHIF contributions to 2.75 percent.

“We have looked at all the factors and on the issue of VAT on fuel and other taxes, the Treasury has offset these by incentives such as the reduction in railway levy and import declaration,” Thugge said.

Thugge further defended the Central Bank rate hike by 100 basis points, pushing the CBR from 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent, saying that there was new information that came to light over the one month that suggested inflation was going to increase.

“It looked like inflation was not going to go up in the last monetary policy meeting but in the last month, this has changed hence the move by the policy committee to adjust this,” he said.

Thugge further said that he will consult the Treasury to come up with a roadmap for the issuance of a dollar-denominated bond that will allow the government to reduce the pressure on the shilling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.