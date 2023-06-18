Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Notorious thugs believed to be part of a gang involved in house break-ins raided an apartment in Syokimau and made away with household items.
According to the victim Eric Mwangi, the suspected thugs broke into his house and stole 2 laptops, 1 Nikon D56600 camera, 43 inch TV, a Samsung Note8 phone, blankets and laptop chargers.
They were captured on CCTV loading the stolen items into a private car before fleeing.
3 other tenants in the same apartment have been robbed by the same gang.
The matter has since been reported to the police.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
