Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Former Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial aspirant, Bundotich Kiprotich Alias Buzeki, has spoken about what happened to him when he was driving in Nairobi on Saturday night.

Commenting on his social media on Sunday, Buzeki revealed that yesterday in the dead of the night, he exited the Nairobi Expressway at James Gichuru and the journey was seamless thanks to the Nairobi Expressway that was built under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The outspoken politician said he was coming from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and was marveled by the engineering masterpiece that Uhuru’s government constructed.

He said he prayed for God to protect Uhuru who is currently the father of modern infrastructure in Kenya.

“At the dead of the night, as I EXITED the expressway at James Gichuru seamlessly from JKIA, I offered a prayer for our former President UHURU. MUNGU AKULINDE!!.Your legacy will transcend generations,” Buzeki stated

