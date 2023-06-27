Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtatah, has finally spoken after the High Court dismissed his petition challenging President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023.

Justice Mugure Thande of the Milimani Constitutional and Human Rights Division declined a request by Omtatah to issue interim orders against the implementation of the law.

Omtatah wanted the court to suspend the implementation of the law pending the hearing and determination of the constitutional petition challenging the process of how the law was enacted.

Speaking on Tuesday, Omtatah expressed disappointment with the courts for failing to suspend the draconian bill that is set to overtax Kenyans.

“Court declines to issue stay orders against finance law”, he said.

Omtatah’s statement comes when Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders are expected to hold a public rally at Kamukunji grounds.

The leaders are tipped to educate Kenyans on the effects of the punitive finance bill that Ruto signed into law yesterday at the state house despite public outcry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST