Monday June 19, 2023 – Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has come under heavy criticisms on social media after cancelling his show at the GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands, on Saturday June 17.

His fans had reportedly filled the 41,000-capacity-seater waiting for hours for the ‘Last Last’ crooner to thrill them before they received the shocking news that the show has been cancelled. Burna Boy took to his Instastory midnight to announce that the show won’t be holdin due to “a number of reasons.”

He said his “amazing team has been hard at work trying to salvage it but we couldn’t do it in time.” He promised to announce a new date soon.

His explanation did it sit well with fans as they took to social media to berate the singer and his team over their action.

