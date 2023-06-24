Saturday June 24, 2023 – Grammy award winning singer, Burna Boy has become the first African musician to hit one billion streams on steaming platform, Audiomack.

“Congratulations, Burna Boy, on becoming the first African artist to hit 1 billion Audiomack streams,” Audiomack tweeted.

Burna Boy is the most followed African musician on Audiomack, with over four million followers.

The music star achieved this milestone with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years.

Burna Boy took to social media express his gratitude to his fans and Audiomack, acknowledging their support in his career.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled; much love to everyone who has streamed my music and continues to support me; you all are the true MVPs,” he posted.