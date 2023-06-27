Tuesday, 27 June 2023 – Flashy city businessman, CEO Dida, has paid tribute to his brother’s kids, who were brutally murdered by his wife in Rongai.

Christine Karimi murdered her kids after an argument with her husband, Rodgers Andere.

She is said to have turned her wrath on her two kids by stabbing them with a kitchen knife.

She picked the same knife and stabbed her husband three times on the head and neck before attempting suicide.

Andere escaped death by a whisker after he left the house bleeding and sought help from neighbours who rushed him to a nearby health facility.

Below is an emotional video that CEO Dida posted as he paid tribute to his brother’s kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.