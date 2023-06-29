Thursday, June 29, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment Kenyan police officers were captured on camera fighting over cash handouts.

The cops had gone to an event to provide security and after the event, money was dished out to them.

The cop who had been given the money to share with his colleagues attempted to flee, leading to a confrontation.

Cops are facing harsh economic times just like other millions of Kenyans.

Watch the video.

