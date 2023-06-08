Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 8, 2023 – A trending video on TikTok shows the moment a young bride refused to kiss the groom during their wedding ceremony.

The kissing session is highly anticipated by guests in any wedding ceremony but this bride decided to embarrass her newly-wed husband.

As seen in the fast-trending video, instead of a proper kiss, the bride, who was wearing dark goggles that shielded her eyes, went to the groom and gave him brief hugs, and then quickly stepped back.

The guests were surprised by her behaviours.

Shockingly, the lady frowned throughout the whole wedding ceremony.

Watch the video.

