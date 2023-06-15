Thursday June 15, 2023 – There will be no immediate rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III as the latter has been slapped with a six-month suspension for his role in the post-fight brawl.

The Florida State Athletic Commission has declared that Gotti will be subject to a six-month suspension due to his involvement in an altercation with Mayweather and his team immediately following the match held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday, June 11.

Gotti, known as the grandson of notorious New York mobster John Gotti, was disqualified by referee Kenny Bayless during the sixth round of the match. His disqualification arose from repeated instances of grabbing Mayweather. Demonstrating a lack of restraint, Gotti forcefully pushed aside the referee and charged at Mayweather, leading to a chaotic scene as both boxers’ entourages entered the ring and engaged in multiple physical altercations.

In spite of the brawl, sources told TMZ that Gotti III and Mayweather “ended up hashing things out once cooler heads prevailed,” and are already having talks about an eventual rematch.

However, if they have intentions of having the fight in Florida, they will have to wait till December.