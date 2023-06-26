Monday, June 26, 2023 – Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer, Sebastian Lidigu, escaped death by a whisker over the weekend after he was attacked with a machete by his rogue son.

Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, who happens to be a close friend of the lecturer, rushed to Mukumu Hospital to perform surgery to save his life.

Khalwale performed a 2-hour surgery.

“Kisumu Polytechnic lecturer Sebastian Lidigu was this morning grievously injured after his machete welding son attacked him. Am glad to have saved his life after a grueling 2hrs 10 min operation at Mukumu Hospital,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to photos shared by Khalwale, Lidigu sustained several cuts on his head and arm.

It is yet to be established what led to the attack.

Before politics, Khalwale practiced medicine.

He pursued medicine at the University of Nairobi from 1980 to 1987, graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.