Monday, June 26, 2023 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been criticized over his stance on the revenue allocation legislation which released monies to the counties.

In a statement, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, who chairs the Finance, Planning, and Economic Affairs in the Council of Governors, said the senator was opposed to more funds being disbursed to the devolved units.

Fernandes faulted Khalwale for rallying his Kenya Kwanza counterparts to lower the allocation the CRA had earlier okayed.

This, he said, was a sabotage to devolution.

“We were shocked that our senators led by Boni Khalwale shot down the Sh 407 billion allocation to the counties. We were given Sh385 billion. So, it’s so insincere of him to come here and claim the counties have received more money,” he said.

From the onset, Governors had wanted Sh425 billion from the exchequer, but the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) objected to it, citing a limping economy.

The commission suggested Sh407 billion instead.

However, the counties ended up receiving Sh385 billion after the senators voted on it.

