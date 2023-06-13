Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Tax-hailing Company, Bolt, has broken silence after it was embroiled in a controversy over the abduction of Ciku Muiruri’s daughter Erica Gachoka and her friend Shanice.

Erica and Shanice were abducted after hailing a cab using the Bolt application in Westlands.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bolt management blamed the victims for failing to check the details of the vehicle that picked them up to see if it matched what they had requested.

“We strongly discourage the use of vehicles that do not match the details on the platform, as this was one of the issues that led to this unfortunate incident…Riders are encouraged to confirm that the driver and vehicle registration details match those on the app at the time of collection,” read part of the statement.

The company further said its driver and rider apps also have an SOS emergency button that can be used anytime during an active journey to alert and request security and emergency medical assistance.

The company says that the driver who picked up the two ladies had falsified his details.

“We immediately block drivers who engage in this behaviour. We have also introduced a driver selfie check feature on the platform to enhance safety and prevent driver impersonation and account sharing,” the statement further reads.

