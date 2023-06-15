Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawmakers have started blaming each other after the controversial Finance Bill 2023 sailed through the second reading on Wednesday.

The contentious proposed law was passed after 176 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the bill, while 81 lawmakers voted against the bill.

Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, was among dozens of Azimio lawmakers who were absent during the voting exercise.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Salasya, who is a first-term MP, blamed the Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi for failing to mobilise opposition MPs to turn up and cast their votes.

He accused Wandayi, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of agreeing with the leadership of the majority side to the vote, yet he knew some opposition lawmakers were out of the country on official duties.

“The person to be blamed for Azimio’s failure in the house is the minority leader. He silently agreed with Kenya Kwanza’s leadership to bring voting immediately after introducing the bill. He didn’t communicate to us to suspend our travels or even push to next week to mobilise members,” Salasya claimed.

Salasya, currently in Morocco, claimed Wandayi might have planned to portray some Azimio-allied legislators as traitors.

