Thursday June 29, 2023 – Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, three years after his death from colon cancer at the age of 43.

The American actor, best known for portraying the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2016 to 2019, was announced among the celebrities that will be immortalized on the historic landmark in 2024.

Other stars that will achieve the career milestone next year include Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Gwen Stefani and Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the announcement in a press release.

‘The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,’ said Chair and Walk of Fame, Ellen K, in a press release.

She continued: ‘The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!’

In addition to Black Panther, Boseman also starred in films like 42, Marshall, Get on Up and Draft Day.

He was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2016, and underwent ‘countless surgeries and chemotherapy’ in his battle with the disease, according to his family.