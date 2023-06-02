Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – American comedian, actor, and media personality, Bill Cosby has been sued for another alleged sexual assault which reportedly happened in 1969.

Former Playboy model and noted Cosby accuser, Victoria Valentino, is alleging that he took advantage of her back in 1969, when she was trying to make it in Hollywood.

Valentino said she first met Cosby in his studio trailer after an audition and told him about the recent death of her 6-year-old son. She alleged that Cosby ran into her at a Los Angeles restaurant later that year, offering to pay for a spa treatment for her and her friend after noticing her crying at the dinner table.

She also claimed that Cosby told her and a friend that he would treat them to dinner after their spa day, but she says the dinner meeting turned into a nightmare.

Valentino alleged that the media personality placed pills next to their drinks and told them that it would make them feel better, pretending to ingest one himself. She says she and her friend took the pills, and it wasn’t long before she was struggling to stay awake.

Valentino says she told Cosby she wanted to go home and he escorted her and her friend to a car, offering to drive them home. She says she felt nauseated and dizzy in the backseat as Cosby instead drove them to his office, where she claims a sexual assault occurred.

The former model claimed that while her friend passed out on a couch in Cosby’s office, she sat down on another couch and closed her eyes. When she opened them, she alleged that she saw Cosby sitting next to her friend, staring with a “predatory intensity” and an erection.

VV said she tried to turn Cosby’s attention away from her friend and he walked over to her. She alleged that she tried to stand up but her legs wobbled and buckled. She said Cosby sat down next to her, unzipped his pants and forced his penis in her mouth. She says he then stood her up, turned her around and forced his penis into her vagina.

Valentino claims she was incapable of consent because she’d been drugged and was physically helpless and in her suit, she mentions how Cosby once admitted during a 2005 deposition in another case to using quaaludes on young women with whom he wanted to have sex.

Valentino says she’s suffered severe humiliation, mental anguish, embarrassment, anger, emotional distress and loss of earnings, and she’s going after Cosby for money.

However reacting to the claim, Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt said;

“Media needs to vet Victoria Valentino cautiously and carefully — because she has changed her alleged accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of Mr. Cosby over 10 to 15 times.

“It’s unfortunate that the statute of limitations were put in The Constitution to protect victims and those who are accused — and it seems that our political figures are caving to being click baiters and accumulating likes as opposed to vetting these allegations made by alleged accusers and moving swiftly to create these look back windows — which are only being created because they incorporate Bill Cosby’s name. This is bigger than Bill Cosby. This is a target against every black successful man in America like Lebron James, Will Smith and President Obama.”