Friday June 16, 2023 – American TV personality, Bill Cosby has been sued by two women, Janice Dickinson and Lili Bernard, over alleged sexual assault they claim took place years ago.

TMZ reported that Janice and Lili are among the nine women accusing Cosby of a series of sexual assaults and batteries from 1979 to 1992 in Nevada.

They are claiming that some of the alleged incidents took place in Cosby’s suite in the same Las Vegas hotel.

Lili, who featured in “The Cosby Show,” claims Cosby arranged for her to travel from New York to Nevada in 1990 under the pretense of arranging a meeting with Hollywood producers.

Upon getting to Las Vegas, she alleged that Cosby told her the producers could not attend the meeting and instead invited her to his hotel suite for a mentoring session where she says he encouraged her to quickly drink a beverage that made her feel dizzy, disoriented and giddy.

Lili claims the effects of the drink caused her to fall in Cosby’s suite and become unconscious and when she woke up, she claims she was lying naked next to a nude Cosby, who raped her despite her telling him she didn’t want to have sex and crying for help.

Janice on her own part, claims Cosby invited her to Lake Tahoe in 1982 under the pretense of discussing a potential role on his TV show.

She says they went to dinner, where she complained of menstrual cramps and Cosby in turn gave her a pill he said would help her cramps.

The former model claims she felt woozy, disoriented and dizzy after ingesting the pil and she says Cosby took her to his suite and raped her. She says she told him to stop and tried to fight him off to no avail.

Both Lili and Janice say Cosby engaged in sexual acts with them without their consent and against their will, and they say they did not have the mental or physical capacity to consent to or resist any of the sexual acts.

The women who are claiming that they suffered emotional distress, embarrassment, mental anguish and humiliation, are going after Cosby for damages.

Reacting to the lawsuits, Cosby’s lawyer, Andrew Wyatt said;

“It’s interesting that these ‘Look Back Windows’ are formulating only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles and Nevada) where many of Mr. Cosby’s alleged accusers reside. It makes ALL Americans ask the question, ‘Who’s funding these alleged accusers and who’s funding these lawmakers?’ Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of these United States but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets—knowing that these women are not fighting for victims—but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”