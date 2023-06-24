Saturday June 24, 2023 – Big Brother star, Maria Chike, is expecting her first child.

The reality TV star shared the good news on her Instagram page this evening June 23.

Posting a heartwarming video showing her baby bump while sharing a heartfelt prayer to her unborn child, Maria wrote;

‘This chapter is called blessed

With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you’

Congrats to her!

Watch the video she shared

