Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Leader Raila Odinga has been dealt a huge blow after Jubilee Party wrote to the coalition asking to withdraw from the alliance.

In a statement on Tuesday, acting Jubilee Party secretary general Kanini Kega said the decision was arrived at following a National Executive Committee meeting held on June 6.

This comes even as the Kega-led side and Jeremiah Kioni-led side fight for the heart of the party.

“Take notice that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party meeting of 6th June 2023 resolved to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition,” Kega said.

“Further take notice that pursuant to Article 33.1.1 and 2 of the Party Constitution as read together with Article 22.1 of the Deed of Agreement for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition dated 12th March 2022 Jubilee hereby Gives the notice to withdraw from the Deed of Agreement for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.”

Article 22 of Azimio Deed of Agreement says member parties may withdraw from the Coalition Agreement upon giving 90 Days’ notice to the Coalition Council of its intention to withdraw from the Coalition Party.

This means the former ruling party will have to wait for at least three months to cease to be a member of the Azimio coalition.

