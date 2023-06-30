Friday, June 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after the High Court sitting in Siaya County temporarily stopped the Annual Luo cultural festival set to be held in Homa Bay.

The festival, dubbed Piny Luo 2023, was set to run from June 30 to July 1, where counties within Nyanza Region converge for the celebrations.

In his ruling, Justice Daniel Odumbe issued the orders stopping the event pending the hearing and determination of the case.

“Interim conservatory order is hereby issued prohibiting the respondents, their agents, and servants from issuing any instructions, plans, actions or activities arising based on their decision to hold a meeting described as Piny Luo 2023 or any other time in Homa Bay county or anywhere else,” he ruled.

The petition was filed by nine people, Nyandiko Ongadi, Thomas Achando, Silas Olala, Okeyo Abebe, Oduogo Gwena, Margaret Nyambok, Felix Okal, Pius Odote and Stephen Oludhe.

During this event, Raila, who is the Luo community kingmaker, was set to reveal the new leadership of the Luo Council of Elders following the death of Ker William Otondi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.