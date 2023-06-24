Saturday, June 24, 2023 – It seems the government of President William Ruto is forcing a smile on Kenyans despite making things worse for them.

This is after Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Joseph Siror mocked Kenyans by urging them to be grateful to Ruto and his government over higher electricity prices, saying it is a blessing in disguise.

Speaking to the media, Siror asked Kenyans to be patient despite the increasing cost of power, stating that the country was better off than other African countries.

He cited South Africa as one of the countries grappling with electricity challenges forcing its government to ration power.

According to him, Kenya Power was better placed to distribute electricity owing to the structural reforms undertaken at the institution. The parastatal was also working towards reducing the high cost of power.

“Some countries have not handled it well, like South Africa. If you knew the kind of rationing (they are subjected to), you would appreciate where we are as a country.

“We are at a much better point when you compare us to South Africa in terms of electricity and service provision,” he added.

Korir stated that the high cost of power resulted from increased government investment in the company necessitating the recovery of the funds spent.

During the recovery period, the company was forced to increase the cost of power as one of the alternatives to generating more income and clearing its debts.

“Over the past few years, the government has ambitiously invested in the electricity centre, and the initial investment has to be recovered.”

“And during this period some of those investments are still recovering. But as we go forward, most of these will have been recovered and the cost of power will also go down,” explained Korir.

At the same time, he stated that some of the projects were yet to be completed, further delaying Kenya Power’s plan to reduce power prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.