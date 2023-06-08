Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, has advised people to be careful when drinking with others as some people are evil minded and might want to poison ones drink.

He gave the advice in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, June 7.

“Be careful with your drink out there. They will poison you for what you don’t even have, when they know you’re only packaging yourself.

It’s just a small tablet dropped into your drink when you’re carried away, making calls or surfing the Internet, and you’re gone.

Be wise and unpredictable. Leave sometimes unannounced.

Leave the half bottle left over drink, and never sip from it anymore, if you know you lost a little concentration on your drink. Trust no one, not even yourself. The times are evil,” he wrote.