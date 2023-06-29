Thursday June 29, 2023 – Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane has broken his silence on his clash with team-mate Leroy Sane last season.

The former Liverpool winger, who was recently voted the most disappointing player in the Bundesliga last term, lashed out at his Bayern Munich team-mate, punching him in the face after a 3-0 defeat by Man City at the Etihad in April.

They had been seen arguing on the pitch following the Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat and the confrontation continued. Sane was left with a bloodied lip and team-mates had to separate them in the tunnel.

Mane was subsequently fined £250,000 by the club, the biggest in their history, and also given a one-game ban.

The Senegalese star has now reflected on the ugly incident. Speaking to reporters in his homeland, he said: ‘This kind of things can happen. It happened. We were able to solve this small problem.

‘Sometimes it’s good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. It’s behind us now. We’ll try to fight together to help the club achieve its goals next season.

‘I’m on vacation with the family. It was a very complicated season, it happens. It wasn’t a surprise, I expected things to be a bit complicated. It’s normal.

‘I love challenges, and Bayern is a big challenge. It’s up to me to do everything to meet this challenge.’

Mane has been linked with an exit this summer after only one season in Germany.

German outlet Bild have claimed Mane is on a seven-man list of players Thomas Tuchel is happy to let move on along with Sane, Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, Alexander Nubel, Marcel Sabitzer, and Benjamin Pavard.

But he added: ‘God willing. If everything goes well, I’m going to return to Bayern.’