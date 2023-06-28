Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Bayern Munich have reportedly submitted an offer worth £60m plus add-ons for Harry Kane.

The Tottenham star and England captain has just one year left on his contract and was linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Manchester United also interested in the 29-year-old.

Bayern are keen to bring in a forward this summer and Kane is one of their priority targets for the position.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with a move for the England captain.

Bayern’s bid is unlikely to be enough to convince Levy into selling. But it remains to be seen if Kane will push for a transfer after a disappointing season for Spurs, who finished eighth in the Premier League and missed out on European football.

Manchester City were strongly linked with a move for Kane two years ago but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell him.

Despite being one of the best strikers in the world, Kane is yet to win a trophy at domestic and international level which has fuelled speculation he could depart Spurs.

He is currently enjoying some well-deserved time off ahead of the new season after finishing 2022-23 scoring three goals in two games for England against Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers.