Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Bata Shoe Company has denied rumours circulating on social media that all workers have been fired.

There were claims that the shoe-making company is planning to shut down its operations in Kenya.

However, the company’s Managing Director, Benson Okumu, has said the company was conducting a normal maintenance shut down which is always done annually.

“We are in business. We are on a normal annual maintenance shutdown normally provided for during the off-peak season,” Okumu said.

He assured customers and business partners that all stores remain open to provide services as usual.

“All our branches are open and functional with great teams to serve you and a wide variety of shoes in ample stocks to deliver for our promise – to provide quality footwear for all,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.