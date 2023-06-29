Thursday, June 29, 2023 – President William Ruto has devised an ingenious way of taming Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos that wreaked havoc in the country in March and April this year.

Through Igembe Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Ruku, Ruto has tabled a bill that seeks to regulate the conduct of demonstrations and actions of picketing.

Ruku wants organisers of protests to be held liable for any damage or loss of lives and property, and that those who engage in outlawed protests be liable for one-year imprisonment.

The MP, while defending the proposed Bill, said it does not limit the rights and freedom of Kenyans to picket or demonstrate, but that it is set to ensure the conveners engage in peaceful protests.

This comes amid threats by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party on the resumption of protests to lament the government’s failure to address issues they had raised, including lowering the cost of living.

According to the Mbeere North legislator, such demonstrations in the recent past have led to massive destruction, looting, and even loss of lives.

“We have to take care of public safety, public order and protection of rights and freedoms of other persons. This must be regulated, we must ensure that demos are done in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of others,” Ruku argues.

