Friday, June 16, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is among 26 Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament summoned by their party leader, Raila Odinga, over how they voted on the Finance Bill 2023 on Wednesday.

Lang’ata MP Felix Adiwour alias Jalang’o, and nominated MP John Mbadi, are among MPs sanctioned by the Orange party for being absent or supporting the contentious bill where the opposition lost to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“The party is in receipt of many complaints from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of the National Assembly during yesterday’s vote on the Finance Bill 2023. The party has therefore commenced disciplinary proceedings against the following members,” ODM said in a statement.

Here is the full list of 26 ODM lawmakers who have been summoned by Raila Odinga for being absent or supporting the bill which will overtax Kenyans if adopted.

1. Hon. John Mbadi-Nominated MP

2. Hon Said Buya Hiribee, MP, Golle

3. Hon Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein, MP, Lagers

4. Hon. Paul Kwom Nalum- MP Turkana North

5. Hon. John Namnit Ariko- MP Turkana South

6 Hon Kakuta Maimai MP- Kajiado East

7. Hon. Parashina Samuel Sakimba- MP Kajiado South

8. Hon. Titus Khamala Mukhawana- MP Larambi

9. Hon. Johnson Naicca Manya- MP Mumias West

10 Hon. Peter Oscar Nabulindo- MP Matungu

11 Hon Nicholas Scott Tindi Mwale- MP Butere

12. Hon. Christopher Wangaya Aseka- MP Khwisero

13. Hon. Joseph Maelo- MP Butula

14. Hon. Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo- MP Funyula

15.Hon. Gideon Ochanda Ogolla- MP Bondo

16. Hon. Paul Otiende Amollo- MP Rarieda

17.Hon. Eve Akinyi Obaru- MP Kasipul

18 Hon. Paul Abune- MP Rongo

19 Hon. Ogolla Mark Nyamita- MP Uriri

20. Hon. Daniel Manduku- MP Nyaribari Masaba

21 Hon. Phelis Odiwor- MP Langata

22.Hon. Francis Tom Joseph Kajwang- MP Ruaraka

23 Hon. Paul Ongili Babu Owino- MP Embakasi East

24 Hon. Irene Nyakerario Mayaka- Nominated

