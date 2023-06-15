Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has come under sharp criticism for failing to vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

On Wednesday, Babu Owino apologized to Kenyans for being absent during the voting of the proposed Finance Bill, 2023.

He said he was preparing for his court case.

“I was not present today (Wednesday) in Parliament because my case has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) in court for a defense hearing and was with my lawyer,” he said.

The second term MP made it clear that he was against the Finance Bill and could not support it even if his party leader could have said so.

Kenyans, however, reacted differently, some calling him a sell-out while others stood with him.

“ Your Twitter vote doesn’t count. But thank you for your cowardly vituperation,” one Seronoi Cheison said.

“You’ve let us down, you’ve let Raila down. We’ll never trust you,” another Twitter user said.

“The MPs in this country do not always vote in favour of those who elected them to parliament, they instead vote in pleasing the president.

“These MPs don’t care about the suffering citizens, they care about contracts and tenders to themselves,” Quraish Habashow said.

During the voting, 176 MPs voted to endorse the bill at the second reading while 81 MPs out of 257 opposed.

Impeccable sources stated that Azimio MPs were bribed by state functionaries with Sh 1 million each if they refused to vote on the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.