Saturday, 24 June 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been linked to the death of University of Nairobi student Kyte Odeng.

According to Miguna Miguna, Kyte was one of Babu Owino’s chief drug peddlers at the UON.

It is suspected that Babu murdered him after a business deal turned sour.

He was killed on Wednesday, June 20th, 2023.

Miguna claimed that Babu is a serial murderer and vowed he will not rest until he is arrested and charged for all the cold-blooded murders he has committed.

“We will not rest until Babu Owino is jailed for all the cold-blooded murders he has committed. That’s a promise” Miguna tweeted.

