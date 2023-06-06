Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – The politics around the controversial Finance Bill has taken another turn after President William Ruto’s ally threatened to do the unthinkable to Azimio MPs who are opposed to the bill.

Speaking during the homecoming of Environment CS Soipan Tuya in Narok, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot took on his counterparts from Azimio who are on record poking holes in some provisions of the bill.

Cheruiyot wondered why the leaders are opposed to ordinary Kenyans owning houses yet themselves are entitled to mortgages.

He challenged them to forego their mortgages to prove their objection to the Housing Fund.

Cheruiyot revealed that legislators have Sh35 million assigned to each of them as mortgage.

“We want to challenge our colleagues from Azimio, if indeed you don’t believe in the housing agenda, return the mortgages you have taken. Let’s stop this hypocrisy,” he said.

The senator, who doubles up as the Senate Majority Leader, assured Kenyans that the bill that is yet to be tabled in parliament is aimed at uplifting them.

He was backed by every speaker at the ceremony, including President William Ruto, who vowed to deal ruthlessly with any MP who will try to shoot down the bill.

It is stipulated that Kenyans would be required to remit 3% of their monthly basic pay to create a pool of funds that would be used to put up affordable houses for non-housed Kenyans.

The opposition has vowed not to allow the bill to pass.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has also filed a case challenging the bill.

