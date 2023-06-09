Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Members of Parliament have said they will impeach National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, for taking political sides during important parliamentary debates.

The lawmakers announced on Thursday that if the Speaker does not ratify their decision to de-whip nominated MP Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip, they will table an impeachment motion to the House floor next week.

“We have decided first and foremost to bring a motion of impeachment against the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula.

“We are drafting the motion, which will be ready by Tuesday next week. And we shall be asking him in line with the practice that he prioritises that motion so that we can dispel it as soon as possible,” said Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP further accused Wetangula of being compromised due to his affiliation with the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“This House cannot be run in the manner that is being run for it to achieve the results it is supposed to achieve. We think it is under the wrong leadership,” the Ugunja MP added.

