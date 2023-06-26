Monday, June 26, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance-allied MP has delved into the ongoing relationship wrangles between Mugithi Maestor Samidoh Muchoki and his wife Edday Nderitu and side chick Senator Karen Nyamu.

Nderitu left the country for the United States and the Kikuyu musician is now being hosted by Karen Nyamu at her Runda home.

Multiple sources said there is already a domestic quarrel between Samidoh and Nyamu and the latter was last week spotted with a black eye, a good signal that all is not going well between the two.

Reacting to Samidoh’s love triangle, Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, urged Samidoh to come to his senses and realise that she is chasing stones after dumping Gold.

Salasya commented after Eddy Nderitu shared a bible verse stating “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. Matthew 6:21, Happy Sunday,”

In response, Salasya urged Nderitu” You are such a strong woman. Despite the frustrations, you have chosen silence and not chaos and drama. That Omusikari shall realise he is losing gold while chasing stones”

