Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has left many in shock after he revealed his role model, the person he would emulate when he becomes president.

In what appears to be a thinly veiled jibe at President William Ruto, the first-term MP said his role model is King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

He lauded the Moroccan leader for having the interests of his country at heart, unlike some unnamed leaders who are only known for going to church every Sunday to preach politics.

“When I become the president, I will be like King Mohammed the 6th. He has Mohammed the 6th academy that has seen Morocco as the best in sports. He doesn’t do politics; his administration does not go to churches every Sunday to make politics. He has the country at his heart,” Salasya tweeted.

Salasya’s choice for Moroccan King Mohammed VI as his role model has also not gone down well with Azimio supporters, who argued that as a member of Azimio, Raila Odinga should have been his first choice as a role model.

According to them, Raila has done so much for the country and is worth emulating for upcoming leaders like Salasya.

Nonetheless, they wished him well with his new role model.

