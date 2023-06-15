Thursday June 15, 2023 – British author, JK Rowling has blasted a university in America for saying a lesbian is ‘a non-man attracted to non-men’.

The Harry Potter writer, 57, slated the US medical school for the new definition in its LGBTQ guide.

The guide states that ‘lesbian’ should not just include women but also non-binary people, according to a report by The Sun.

It, therefore, refers to lesbians as ‘a non-man attracted to non-men’.

Ms. Rowling took to Twitter to criticise John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, writing: ‘Man: no definition needed. Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male.’

She added: ‘An absence, a vacuum where there’s no man-ness.’

The author’s tweet comes after the charity Oxfam were told to apologise and delete a section of their Pride Month advert after it brought out a video apparently portraying Ms. Rowling as a villain with red eyes.