Thursday, June 8, 2023 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has praised President William Ruto’s treatment of Kenyan workers at a conference in Geneva Switzerland.

Atwoli emphasized his trust in Ruto, noting that the Head of State vowed to defend the workers and improve their welfare in the country.

“We are encouraged by the current Kenya administration to gazette the new members on the National Labour Board,” Atwoli stated.

This comes even as workers in Kenya are disappointed in Ruto and have protested over his move to force them to pay 3% of their monthly salaries to his housing project.

The workers are also disappointed with the move to delay their salaries.

Ruto appointed Atwoli to the board on May 5, 2023, alongside Jacqueline Mugo, Michael Macharia, George Masese, Ernest Nadome, Rose Omamo, Daisy Wanja Njiru, and Areba Omwoyo Samba.

As a member, the COTU boss will advise the Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore on all matters concerning employment and labour relations.

Also, the board may conduct any investigation as it may consider necessary and research into labour, economic and social policy.

At the International Labour Conference (ILC), Atwoli challenged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to stop interfering with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) processes.

Atwoli encouraged employers, especially multinational enterprises operating in key economic sectors employing large numbers of workers, to invest more in social dialogue.

Furthermore, the COTU boss called upon the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to rethink their strategies on a decent work agenda even as they focus on the actualization of a global coalition for social justice.

Atwoli was unanimously elected as the Vice Chairperson of the Worker’s Group of the International Labour Conference on Monday.

