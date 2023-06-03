Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has joked that players having sex just four times a month cannot feature in his teams.

The 53-year-old Argentinian has been in charge of Atletico Madrid since 2011, led his team to a third-place finish in LaLiga this season, with one game to play.

In an interview with Cadena COPE, Simeone discussed some of the pressing issues for Atletico, including the return of Joao Felix from Chelsea, and his own future at the club.

In the extensive chat, Simeone revealed the bizarre claim after the presenter cited a study that the average Spaniard has sex 56 times a year.

Simeone replied: ‘How many? 56… 56 a year… How many are a month? Four a month? Four a month no…

‘With four times a month you can’t play in my team.’

This response caused uproarious laughter in the COPE studio.

When the interviewers pressed Simeone for a more realistic number, he replied: ‘Fifteen a month? I’m not going to say… but we have a good average.’

Simeone secretly married his model wife Carla Pereyra in June 2019, and they have two daughters.

The Argentine also has three sons from his first marriage, who are all professional footballers.