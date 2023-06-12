Monday June 12, 2023 – At least ten people have died and 11 have been injured after a horror bus crash in Australia.

The tragic accident happened when a coach bus carrying guests attending a wedding, overturned at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp at Greta.

The crash occurred at 11.30 pm Sunday in Greta, north of Sydney.

The town near Hunter Valley is located 25 miles from Newcastle.

The bus driver, a 58-year-old man was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment, BNO reports.

Police said that the 11 passengers were airlifted or taken by ambulance to the hospital while 18 others were uninjured.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: “Initial inquiries indicate 10 people have died.

“11 people were transported to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers are uninjured.”

The accident happened just after 11.30pm local time and its cause remains unknown.

A crime scene has been established which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the Crash Investigation Unit.